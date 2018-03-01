WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Attorney General Jeff Sessions pushed back against criticism from President Donald Trump on Wednesday over his decision to have the Justice Department inspector general - and not prosecutors - investigate alleged surveillance abuse.

Sessions pushes back at Trump, vows Justice Department impartiality

"We have initiated the appropriate process that will ensure complaints against this department will be fully and fairly acted upon if necessary," Sessions said in a statement. He said the department "will continue to do its work in a fair and impartial manner according to the law and Constitution."



