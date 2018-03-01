By Karen Freifeld

New York regulator asks Deutsche, other banks about Kushner loans: source

(Reuters) - New York's state banking regulator asked Deutsche Bank AG and two other lenders for information on their relationships with U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and his family's real estate company, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) made the requests to Deutsche Bank, Signature Bank and New York Community Bank for information on loans and other financial arrangements including lines of credit and loan guarantees a week ago, the person said.

The regulator also asked for information related to other family members, the person said.

DFS, Deutsche Bank and Signature Bank declined to comment. New York Community Bank had no immediate comment.

Last year Kushner resigned from his role leading Kushner Companies LLC and sold his stake to a family trust as part of an effort to avoid conflicts of interests in his White House role. The private real estate company owns or partially owns buildings in New York and New Jersey.

Kushner, who had a broad portfolio in the White House, including leading Middle East peace negotiations and an effort to downsize government programs, lost his interim top-secret security clearance, two U.S. officials familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.



