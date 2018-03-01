Shazier to miss 2018 NFL season - Steelers

Los Angeles (AFP) - Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier will play no part in the 2018 season as he works his way back from a spinal injury, the team's general manager said Wednesday.

Shazier was injured making a tackle during the Steelers game against the Cincinnati Bengals on December 4 and underwent spine stabilisation surgery two days later.

"Ryan Shazier won't play in 2018," Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said. "He knows that, and we know that. We're going to continue to support him in his recovery."

Colbert said Shazier will be placed on an exemption list during recovery.

"He will be part of our team officially, and really unofficially because he's still with us day-to-day as he rehabs," Colbert said. "He involves himself in team issues so he can be a formidable member in 2018."

Although medical experts have questioned whether Shazier will ever be able to play again, the 25-year-old has vowed to return.

"I've gotta get back, bro," Shazier said last week on teammate Roosevelt Nix's podcast.

"Every day I'm like -- right now, I'm reading a book and it's basically saying trust the process, bro. I'm really trusting the process and I know the end goal. I'm taking it every step of the way but I'm like, I'm giving it like my football effort, like 1,000, everything I've got."

Shazier joined the Steelers in 2014 after a successful college career with Ohio State. In four NFL seasons, Shazier has accumulated 299 tackles, seven sacks, seven forced fumbles and seven interceptions.