Romanian spring tradition falls victim to cold snap

In the capital Bucharest, where it has been snowing since Monday and where temperatures have been hovering around -10 degrees Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit), sales of the "martisor" good luck charms have plummeted along with the mercury.

Almost no-one has been stopping at the stalls offering the miniature figurines, which are normally pinned to one's clothes.

"I've sold almost nothing, it's a disaster," said Anda, who had set up her stall selling ceramic martisors in the city's central Romana Square.

"I've paid a tax of 1,800 lei (390 euros/$470) to the municipality but I haven't even been able to display my martisors because of the wind and the snow," said Florin, another artisan trying to sell his wares on Calea Dorobantilor street.

He blamed the situation in part on the authorities' decision to keep schools closed until Friday: "That has cost us a lot of customers, because school pupils normally buy martisors to give to their friends and teachers."

Florists have also suffered, as the amulet is often given with a bunch of flowers.

"The 1st of March is the most important day of the year for us, where we sell the most flowers," florists' association president Adrian Dinca told AFP.

"But this year, with the snow and the school closures, sales have fallen by 70 per cent," he said.

Observed across the Balkans to welcome the start of spring, the tradition is known as "martenitsa" in Bulgarian, "martinka" in Macedonian and "martis" in Greek.

In December, it was added to Unesco's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage.