Former NRL star Galloway hangs up boots

Former Kangaroos and NSW prop Keith Galloway has announced his retirement from rugby league with immediate effect.

The 32-year-old made his NRL debut for Cronulla when he was still at high school in 2003 and two-years later made headlines for the wrong reasons when he was knocked unconscious by vicious elbow charge from John Hopoate.

Hopoate never played in the NRL again after the incident but Galloway made a full recovery and enjoyed a fine career that was unfortunately blighted by injuries in its latter stages

In the penultimate match of his debut Super League season with the Leeds Rhinos, who he joined in 2016, he ruptured his Achilles tendon.

He suffered the same injury again midway through the following campaign that forced him to sit out the Super League grand final and the Rugby League World Cup where he was set to play for Scotland.

After missing the start of the new season the former West Tigers front-rower decided to call time on his professional career.

"It has been a tough decision but I know it is the right one for me and my family," Galloway told the Leeds Rhinos official website.

"Despite my two major injuries at the Rhinos, I have loved being part of this fantastic club.

"I have made friendships that will last forever and I have enjoyed living in Leeds. The time is right for me to move onto the next chapter of my life."

Galloway enjoyed the best years of his career at the Tigers, who he joined in 2006, and made his NSW debut in Origin III in Brisbane in 2011.

His form that season earned him a spot in the Australia squad for the successful Four Nations series in England where he played in all four matches.

Galloway has already returned to Australia with his young family and told his Leeds teammates of his decision during the recent World Club Challenge clash against Melbourne.

He also hinted that he may continued to keep playing at NSW Cup or Group level.

"I haven't decided yet if I will play on," he said.

"If possible I would like to finish my time on the field on my terms but that will not be as a full time professional now as I look towards a career after rugby league."