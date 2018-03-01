Nationals leader to choose new minister

The Nationals are expected to pick a new veterans affairs minister this week after a planned meeting to choose Michael McCormack's replacement was called off.

The party was expected to decide portfolio arrangements on Monday, after Mr McCormack replaced Barnaby Joyce as leader.

But the meeting's organisers did not realise deputy Nationals leader Bridget McKenzie was busy in an estimates hearing and cabinet minister Matt Canavan was in Sydney, so it was cancelled.

Mr McCormack is expected to choose his replacement as veterans affairs minister by the end of the week, amid speculation he could decide on a wider reshuffle.

Indigenous Affairs Minister Nigel Scullion and Resources Minister Matt Canavan have been suggested as two ministers who could lose their jobs, but Agriculture Minister David Littleproud played down the speculation.

"I think that's just suggestive of the media out looking for a story," he told the ABC.

"I think we can get ahead of ourselves about rumours and innuendos that's going around this place."

Senator Canavan says he hasn't sought any assurances from Mr McCormack about his job security and would accept whatever was the final decision.