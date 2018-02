LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will make a statement to parliament about Brexit on Monday, the speaker of parliament's lower house said on Wednesday.

"The prime minister will be making a statement on Brexit policy in this chamber on Monday," Speaker John Bercow told parliament. May is due to make a Brexit speech on Friday, setting out the future relationship she wants with the European Union.



