Venezuelan opposition coalition decries Falcon presidential bid

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela's opposition coalition decried a decision by a former state governor to run against President Nicolas Maduro in elections in April, accusing him on Wednesday of undercutting their strategy of boycotting the vote.

Henri Falcon, 56, a former military man who broke with the ruling socialists in 2010 to join the opposition, launched his candidacy on Tuesday in defiance of the Democratic Unity coalition's policy of not fielding candidates to isolate the incumbent.

"With this step, Henri Falcon abandons the (Democratic) Unity and the Venezuelan people's democratic sentiment," the coalition said in a series of angry tweets. "We cannot legitimize a fraudulent election system. We call on Venezuelans to keep fighting for democratic change."

Opponents say Maduro, 55, has rigged the April 22 presidential vote in his favor by ensuring his most popular rivals - Leopoldo Lopez and Henrique Capriles - are barred from standing.

Hardline protest leader Lopez is under house arrest accused of fomenting violence in anti-Maduro demonstrations in 2014, while Capriles is prohibited from holding political posts on a charge of "administrative irregularities" when he was a state governor.

Both men say the accusations are made up to sideline them.

Critics also accuse authorities of skewing the field by barring opposition parties from using their party names, failing to reform the pro-Maduro election board, and keeping hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans abroad off the electoral register.

Falcon, however, has decided to challenge the president he calls the "hunger candidate" in reference to Venezuela's dire economic crisis, hoping he can benefit from widespread dissatisfaction with Maduro and the ruling Socialist Party.

Given his roots within "Chavismo" - as the ruling movement is known after former President Hugo Chavez - Falcon may appeal to some government supporters, although many also view him as a traitor for having jumped to the opposition eight years ago.

On the other hand, many opposition supporters are also angry with Falcon for deciding to run, saying he is a sellout who is being exploited by Maduro to give legitimacy to a sham election.

Maduro has been widely criticized abroad for eroding democratic principles. He says Venezuela's election system is clean, and says he is the victim of a U.S.-led, right-wing international conspiracy to end socialism and take over the OPEC nation's oil.



