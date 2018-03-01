News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
New trend sees houses on offer for free - but what's the catch?
Houses are being given away for free - but what's the catch?

Culture minister resigns after journalist murder shakes Slovakia

Reuters
Reuters /

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Slovak Culture Minister Marek Madaric, a long-term ally of Prime Minister Robert Fico, quit on Wednesday after the murder of an investigative reporter that has shocked the country.

The journalist, Jan Kuciak, 27, reported on crimes by businessmen some of whom had connections with politicians. He and his girlfriend were found shot dead at the weekend.
"Plainly said, I cannot as culture minister put up with a journalist being murdered during my tenure," Madaric told a televised news conference.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Back To Top
feedback