Culture minister resigns after journalist murder shakes Slovakia

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Slovak Culture Minister Marek Madaric, a long-term ally of Prime Minister Robert Fico, quit on Wednesday after the murder of an investigative reporter that has shocked the country.

The journalist, Jan Kuciak, 27, reported on crimes by businessmen some of whom had connections with politicians. He and his girlfriend were found shot dead at the weekend.

"Plainly said, I cannot as culture minister put up with a journalist being murdered during my tenure," Madaric told a televised news conference.



(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)