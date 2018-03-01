Today's Birthday 1/3

Today's Birthday, March 1: Lupita Nyong'o, Kenyan-Mexican actor, (1983 - ).

Today's Birthday, March 1: Lupita Nyong'o, Kenyan-Mexican actor, (1983 - ).

For Mexican-born, Kenyan-raised Lupito Nyong'o, a career in acting was always going to be challenging. And after working as a production assistant on The Constant Gardener in 2005, actor Ralph Fiennes gave her advice she didn't want - but needed to hear.

He told her to only pursue acting, if she felt she couldn't live without it. This fuelled her fire to pursue the craft seriously, later enrolling in the Yale School of Drama.

Two years after graduating the 31-year-old has made her mark with an Academy Award and a critically-acclaimed Broadway debut.

Lupita Amondi Nyong'o was born in Mexico City. Her family moved back to Kenya when she was a baby, constantly on the move due to political unrest.

Her father, Peter Anyang Nyong'o - an academic turned politician, said he was tortured for his political beliefs.

After attending college in America Nyong'o first worked as a production assistant for films including 2006's The Namesake.

Following this she returned to Kenya and in 2009 appeared in soap opera series Shuga, wrote, directed and produced the documentary In My Genes, and directed Wahu's music video The Little Things You Do.

Soon after graduating from Yale she scored her breakthrough role in Steve McQueen's 12 Years a Slave in 2013. For this, she won a Golden Globe and an Oscar, the first African actress to win that particular award.

Since she's appeared in the 2014 thriller Non-Stop, Queen of Katwe in 2016 and as a CGI character in 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

She made her Broadway debut that same year in Eclipsed - the first with an all-black and female creative cast and crew - and was nominated for a Tony Award.

In 2016 Nyong'o opened up about how her self-worth as a teenager was deeply affected by commercials promoting skin-whitening creams.

After the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke last year she penned an op-ed for the New York Times outlining her own experience of sexual harassment at the hands of the movie producer.

Most recently she's been on a promotional tour for Black Panther - a box-office smash considered Marvel's most political movie to date.