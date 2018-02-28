Chalmers beats Horton in 200m at Aussie Games trials

Gold Coast, Australia, Feb 28, 2018 (AFP) - - Australia's Olympic champions Kyle Chalmers and Mack Horton went one-two in a strong 200-metres freestyle field on Wednesday to qualify for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Chalmers, the reigning Olympic 100m freestyle champion, clocked a personal best time of one minute 46.49 seconds at the national team selection trials to beat the 400m Rio Olympic gold medallist Horton by 0.27secs in a powerful swim ahead of the April Games.

Alexander Graham, who was fastest in the heats, finished third in 1:47.13, while former world silver medallist Cameron McEvoy came in eighth in 1:48.67.

Chalmers, who won the 100m gold at the Rio Olympics as an 18-year-old, is back to his best after being forced to withdraw from last year's world championships to have surgery to correct a heart problem.

"It's very exciting to have that rollercoaster 12 months and be back racing on the national stage, and also to have that practice in the competition pool for the Commonwealth games is awesome," Chalmers said.

Former world champion Emily Seebohm claimed her 11th 100m national backstroke title to also qualify for the Commonwealth Games in 59.15secs, ahead of Hayley Baker.

Ariarne Titmus, 17, upset Commonwealth record-holder Emma McKeon to win the 200m freestyle in a personal best time of 1:55.76.

Titmus raced through the opening 100m and held off McKeon (1:56.57) and Leah Neale (1:56.86) to qualify for the event at the Gold Coast Games.

McKeon had been expected to dominate the 200m after tying with American great Katie Ledecky for silver behind Italy's world record holder Federica Pellegrini at the 2017 world titles.

Former world champion Mitch Larkin claimed the 100m backstroke in 53.17sec, ahead of Bradley Woodward and Ben Treffers.

Taylor McKeown won the 200m breaststroke but missed the A qualifying time and while she will be on the Games team, she was disappointed with her 2:23.87 time.

