Syria condemns any use of chemical weapons, says it has no stocks

GENEVA (Reuters) - Syria declared on Wednesday that it had no chemical weapons arsenals and said that "terrorist groups" in the country including al-Nusra and Daesh had obtained some stocks.

Hussam Edin Aala, Syria's Ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, condemned the use of chemical weapons anywhere and rejected what he called "false allegations" made by some countries against his government.

"Syria cannot possibly be using chemical weapons because it very simply has none in its possession," Aala told the United Nations-sponsored Conference on Disarmament in Geneva.



(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Tom Miles)