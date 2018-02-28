Agreeing a customs union with EU would betray Brexit: Britain's May

LONDON (Reuters) - Agreeing a new customs union with the European Union after Brexit would be a betrayal of the 2016 referendum, British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday, challenging the opposition Labour Party over its plans.

In parliament, May said her government wanted to seal a deal with the EU that would hand Britain control over its laws, borders and money, and one which would not lead to a hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland.



(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by William James)