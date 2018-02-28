'Apple shape' a heart attack risk in women

People with bigger waists relative to their hips - commonly known as an 'apple shape' - face a significant increased risk of a heart attack, a UK has found.

The associated risk was greatest among women, according to the findings published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

The researchers say the findings suggest the waist-to-hip ratio may be a better predictor of heart attacks than general obesity, as measured using the body mass index (BMI) - which compares weight to height.

"Our findings suggest that differences in the way women and men store fat may affect their risk of heart disease," said lead author, Dr Sanne Peters, Research Fellow in Epidemiology at The George Institute, Oxford.

"Understanding the role sex differences in body fat distribution play in future health problems could lead to sex-specific public-health interventions that could address the global obesity epidemic more effectively."

Researchers at the George Institute for Global Health looked at data from the UK Biobank to study the impact of fat distribution on the hearts of 500,000 men and women.

While a high BMI was linked to the risk of heart disease in both sexes, the risk was 10 to 20 per cent even greater among those with bigger waists and higher waist-to-hip and waist-to-height ratios.

Waist-to-hip ratio was the strongest predictor of heart attack in women compared to men.

Dr Peters said each increase in hip-to-waist ratio increased the risk of heart attack by 49 per cent in women and 36 per cent in men.

The mechanisms for this association is not understood and further research is needed, however, Dr Peters hopes the findings will have clinical implications.

"We should think about more intense screening of women with an apple shape," Dr Peters said.