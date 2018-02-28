Glasgow (AFP) - Scottish football chiefs have postponed all three Premiership games scheduled for Wednesday including Celtic's home match due to heavy snowfall.

Scottish Premiership matches postponed by icy weather

League leaders Celtic were due to host Dundee, Hibernian and Hamilton were scheduled to meet in Edinburgh and Aberdeen were set to travel to Motherwell.

"Due to the severe weather, tonight's games in the Ladbrokes Premiership have been postponed," the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) tweeted.

Europe is in the grip of a blast of Siberian weather, which has killed at least 24 people.

An amber weather warning is in place for much of Scotland with frequent and heavy snow showers expected and police are advising people not to travel.

A statement on the SPFL website read: "Following consultation and advice received from the clubs involved, Police Scotland and Traffic Scotland, the SPFL has decided to postpone this evening's games in the interests of safety.

"New dates for the Ladbrokes Premiership fixtures will be confirmed in due course."

Second-placed Rangers beat St Johnstone 4-1 on Tuesday to close the gap on Old Firm rivals Celtic to six points.