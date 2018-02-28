Irish PM says up to UK and DUP to detail alternative border proposals

By Padraic Halpin

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The British government and its Northern Irish allies must now spell out alternative proposals if they do not wish to trigger a backstop agreement that would avoid a hard border with customs checks, Ireland's prime minister said on Wednesday.

Brexit negotiators agreed in December that Northern Ireland, which is set to become the UK's only land frontier with the EU, will in a worst case scenario stay aligned with the rules of the bloc's single market and customs union once Britain leaves.

That will be put into legal effect in a draft withdrawal treaty on Wednesday, Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar said, but the reported absence of a concurrent British pledge to avoid barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK has angered Prime Minster Theresa May's Northern Irish pro-British allies.

"It's not okay for people, whether pro-Brexit politicians in Britain or parties in Northern Ireland, to just say 'no' now. It's incumbent on them, if they can't accept the backstop, well then they must detail how Option A or B would work," Varadkar told Ireland's Newstalk radio station.

"... And actually write them down, they can't be theoretical stuff about congestion charges and tolling in another country," he said, referring to British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson's suggestion that technology similar to that used for traveling between two London boroughs could apply to the Irish border.

Britain's government, grappling with one of the most complex aspects of its departure from the EU, has promised to preserve the integrity of its own internal market and Northern Ireland's place within it.

It says it does not want a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland, or physical border infrastructure of any kind across the 500-km (300-mile) frontier, saying it aims to avoid checks and controls there via a future EU-UK economic relationship.

If this is not possible, Britain says it will propose "specific solutions to address the unique circumstances".

The December agreement stated that the backstop arrangement or 'Option C' would not be needed if Britain's post-Brexit relationship with the EU is close enough to avoid the return of a hard border or if it comes up with such specific solutions, something Dublin has always been skeptical of.

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday that the EU would push ahead with the contingency planning for the island of Ireland in the absence of concrete ideas on how to reconcile Britain's desire to leave the single market and customs union with pledges to avoid a hard border.

However, Johnson said the border issue was being used to try and keep Britain in a customs union with the EU and frustrate Brexit, while the Democratic Unionist Party, whose support his party relies on in government, insisted a border cannot emerge between Northern Ireland and the remainder of the United Kingdom instead.

"This is a ludicrous over-the-top suggestion put forward by Michel Barnier. It will not go anywhere. The way forward is to get into the trade talks and then, and only then, will you know what the border arrangements need to be," DUP Deputy Leader Nigel Dodds told BBC Radio Ulster.



