Britain stands resolutely behind border agreement: Northern Ireland minister

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain stands resolutely behind an agreement reached with the European Union in December that presented three options to avoid the return of a border on the island of Ireland, Northern Ireland Minister Karen Bradley said on Wednesday.

"The British government stands resolutely behind the joint report in December. That means there will be no hard border - and that is north-south but also east-west," Bradley told a parliamentary committee.

"Let's be absolutely clear, the constitutional and economic integrity of the United Kingdom is paramount. We've also been clear that our desired way of resolving the issue of the border is through the overall UK/EU relationship, that is what the government is determined to achieve."



(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)