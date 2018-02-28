After snow delay, F1 testing resumes in chilly Barcelona

Montmeló (Spain) (AFP) - The third day of Formula One testing in Barcelona finally began just after noon (1100 GMT) on Wednesday after a three-hour snow delay.

The one-hour lunch break, scheduled to begin at 1pm, was cancelled, as it had been on Tuesday, to allow the teams to make use of the few hours of good weather.

"We're green now," tweeted Formula One's official Twitter feed.

Snow fell continuously from Tuesday night until the end of Wednesday morning, when the thermometer crept above freezing and the snow became rain.

Earlier the official website explained that the start of action on the track near Barcelona was delayed, saying there could be no start "until visibility improves and the medical helicopter is able to fly."

The freezing, wet weather also interrupted the first two test days.

Snow cut short Tuesday's action, after Sebastian Vettel registered the fastest time in his new Ferrari, ahead of Valtteri Bottas of arch-rival Mercedes.