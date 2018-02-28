Kookaburras get draw for 2018 World Cup

The Kookaburras will face England, Ireland and China in their pool matches in India, as they look for their third consecutive hockey World Cup title.

The Australian men's side will start off in Pool B, the International Hockey Federation announced on Wednesday, as it confirmed the schedule for the event, from November 28 in Bhubaneswar.

Australia begin their quest for a fourth World Cup against 10th-ranked Ireland on November 30 followed by England (seventh) then China (19th).

World No.2 Argentina will face New Zealand (ninth), Spain and France in Pool A, while third-ranked Belgium meet the hosts in Pool C and fourth and fifth-ranked Netherlands and Germany face off in Pool D.

The Kookaburras will get a look at Ireland and England next week at the Azlan Shah Cup.

Australia thrashed the Netherlands 6-1 in the 2014 final and defeated Germany 2-1 in 2010.