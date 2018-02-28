England's in-form Stokes loves being back

England allrounder Ben Stokes says he is happy to be back and playing well for his country after missing the Ashes because of his ongoing court case.

Ben Stokes is happy to be back and playing well for England in the ODI series against New Zealand.

Stokes put in a man-of-the-match performance with an unbeaten 63 and 2-42 with the ball, as England drew level in the one-day international series against New Zealand with a six-wicket victory on Wednesday in Mount Maunganui.

"It's an amazing feeling to be back in amongst the team with all the lads and even the backroom staff. I was a bit emotional walking off that field," the 26-year-old told Sky Sports.

"I hope this is a stepping stone for things to come in the future, the things that we've got coming up."

Asked if he felt under pressure, Stokes replied: "When I walked out there, it was the normal feeling that I get when I walk out there.

"The one thing I wanted was to be back and walking out there and representing my country.

"It's all about building for the future. We've got a really busy summer coming up. It's great to be back with the boys."

Stokes judged that his bowling performance was rusty after only his second game for England since September, with the first coming in the opening ODI which ended in defeat to New Zealand in Hamilton.

"Nothing replicates match bowling - you can't get that in training. Hopefully, I've got those cobwebs out.

"The batting feels in good order and the bowling will come with time."