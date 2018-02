BEIJING (Reuters) - Volkswagen's <VOWG_p.DE> Chinese joint venture FAW-Volkswagen will recall 430,388 vehicles from March 1 for a dashboard related issue, China's quality watchdog, The General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine, said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

Volkswagen's China JV to recall 430,388 vehicles from March 1: quality watchdog

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)