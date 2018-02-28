MOSCOW (Reuters) - Baghdad is open to business with any company interested in supporting the country, Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jafari said in Moscow on Wednesday, answering a question about the activities of Russia's Rosneft in the region.

Iraq open to business, including with Rosneft, foreign minister says

"We are not closing doors for any company, which wants to help us," he told a news conference, responding to a question about a report in Russian media that Igor Sechin, the head of oil giant Rosneft, may visit Iraq.

Rosneft has contracts in the region of Kurdistan where a controversial independence referendum has sparked tensions with Baghdad.



(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Polina Ivanova)