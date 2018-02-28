News

Germany to consider tightening markets disclosure rules: Economy Ministry

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government will investigate whether rules governing when an investor needs to disclose a holding in a company should be tightened, according to an Economy Ministry report seen by Reuters.

Chinese Geely revealed it had built up a 9.7 percent stake in carmaker Daimler <DAIGn.DE> on Friday, surprising the market as it had not disclosed that it had crossed regulatory thresholds of 3 and 5 percent.

"Against the backdrop of the current case, the federal government will examine whether the existing rules are sufficient to provide an adequate level of transparency, or if further guidelines are necessary," said the report to the economics committee of the Bundestag, Germany's parliament.

Any decisions on the matter would be made by the new German coalition government.



(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Maria Sheahan, editing by Thomas Escritt)

