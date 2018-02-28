Magnussen still team alpha dog: Chalmers

He may be reigning Olympic champion but Kyle Chalmers reckons James Magnussen is the "alpha dog" ahead of the 100m freestyle at this week's Gold Coast Commonwealth Games swim trials.

James Magnussen is still the "alpha dog" at the Commonwealth Games swim trials, Kyle Chalmers says.

All eyes are on the 19-year-old Chalmers as he makes his official return from a 2017 break at the four-day selection trials starting on Wednesday after finally adjusting to life as Rio 100m freestyle gold medallist.

However, Chalmers reckons former dual world champion Magnussen is the man to watch before their 100m freestyle showdown on Thursday.

Magnussen, 26, is also making his return from a 2017 sabbatical at the trials after taking time to recover from a shoulder reconstruction.

A more humble Magnussen, 26, no longer calls himself "the Missile" and has generally tried to pull his head in after a shock London Olympic 100m silver.

But Chalmers said the defending 100m Commonwealth Games champion had made his presence felt before the trials.

"I think he is the alpha male in the room still," Chalmers said.

"He's someone I look up to.

"He still has a huge presence about him."

Chalmers is such a fan that he wouldn't mind if Magnussen started trash-talking him again.

Magnussen's chop at a then-emerging Chalmers before the Rio trials came back to bite the former world champ as the teenager denied him a 100m individual Olympic berth then went on to claim gold in Brazil.

"He always likes to have his word in the media," Chalmers laughed.

"I remember in 2016 he said I wasn't a threat to him, which spurred me on to swim as best I could at trials.

"I love hearing those sort of things in the media because it does motivate you that little bit extra.

"I am excited to have Maggie back racing.

"He's a great dude, one of the funniest guys."

Chalmers may be an Olympic gold medallist but he has never won a national title.

The teenager revealed it had sparked poolside talk he might be a "one-hit wonder", speculation he wanted to dismiss at the trials.

It will be easier said than done, with multiple national champion Cameron McEvoy and rising star Jack Cartwright also in the field.

Chalmers took a 2017 break after opting to skip last year's world titles in order to undergo surgery for a heart condition.

He also spent that time to finally get his head around what he achieved in Brazil.

"This is probably the best mental and physical shape I've been in since the Olympics," Chalmers said.