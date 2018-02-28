Man arrested after 'acting erratically' at Melbourne's Crown Casino

A man has been arrested after "acting erratically" while wearing a backpack at Crown Casino in Melbourne.

Victoria Police officers responded following reports of a man "yelling threats" at the casino, Wednesday about 3.30pm.

"Police responded, the area was evacuated and a short time later a 55-year-old male was taken into custody," Acting Commander David Clayton said.

Officers from the Critical Incident Response Team, Special Operations Group and The Bomb Response Unit were called to the scene.

Police confirmed officers found nothing suspicious inside the backpack, but said the man was making "erratic threats" to the building.

The west end of the Crown Casino was evacuated while the Bomb Response Unit conducted a safety check of the complex, and it was later deemed safe.

"Police are in the process of clearing the scene and Crown Casino will re-open to the public shortly," Victoria Police told 7 News late Wednesday evening.

“An isolated incident occurred at Crown Melbourne involving one patron," a Crown Spokesperson confirmed to 7 News Wednesday afternoon.

"The issue was resolved peacefully with the assistance of Victorian Police.”