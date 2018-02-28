Stocks to watch on the Australian stock exchange:

ABC - ADELAIDE BRIGHTON - down 41 cents, or 5.9 per cent, at $6.58

Adelaide Brighton's full-year profit slipped two per cent to $182 million after the cement and masonry supplier made $17.7 million of provisions related to its discovery it had been underpaid for some supplies.

BGA - BEGA CHEESE - down 47 cents, or 6.4 per cent, at $6.86

Bega Cheese's first-half net profit rose 31 per cent after the dairy processor boosted its milk intake and enjoyed a revenue boost from buying Vegemite from foreign owners.

BUB - BUBS AUSTRALIA - down 12 cents, or 12.6 per cent, at 83 cents

The baby food maker's half-year net loss widened to $3.9 million due to costs related to its recent NuLac Foods acquisition and capital raising.

HVN - HARVEY NORMAN - down 57 cents, or 12.5 per cent, at $4.01

The furniture and electronics retailer's half-year net profit slumped as franchisees' earnings fell and the group's dairy investments soured.

NBL - NONI B - up 12 cents, or 5.6 per cent, at $2.26

The women's fashion retailer more than quadrupled its half-year net profit to $11.8 million.

PLS - PILBARA MINERALS - up 9 cents, or 10.8 per cent, at 92 cents

South Korean steel giant POSCO has signed a long term offtake agreement with ASX-listed lithium miner Pilbara Minerals and agreed to invest in its upcoming project in WA.

REX - REGIONAL EXPRESS - up 6.5 cents, or 4 per cent, at $1.70

Growing passenger numbers and more charter flights helped Rex's first half profit soar more than 40 per cent to $9.1 million.

RFG - RETAIL FOOD GROUP - in a trading halt at $2.04

The release of the Donut King and Gloria Jean's owner's earnings report has been delayed.

RHC - RAMSAY HEALTH CARE - down $3.90, or 5.8 per cent, at $63.90

First-half net profit at Australia's largest private hospital operator slipped four per cent to $246.5 million, weighed down by provisions for a centralisation program being implemented at its French operations.

VAH - VIRGIN AUSTRALIA - down 1 cent, or 3.9 per cent, at 25 cents

Virgin Australia confirmed it will remain an ASX-listed company for now as the airline delivered its best half-year financial results in a decade.