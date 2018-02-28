News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Is this video proof that panthers live in country Australia?
Mystery creature with 'yellow eyes' caught roaming rural Australia

Stocks to watch

AAP /

Stocks to watch on the Australian stock exchange:

ABC - ADELAIDE BRIGHTON - down 41 cents, or 5.9 per cent, at $6.58

Adelaide Brighton's full-year profit slipped two per cent to $182 million after the cement and masonry supplier made $17.7 million of provisions related to its discovery it had been underpaid for some supplies.

BGA - BEGA CHEESE - down 47 cents, or 6.4 per cent, at $6.86

Bega Cheese's first-half net profit rose 31 per cent after the dairy processor boosted its milk intake and enjoyed a revenue boost from buying Vegemite from foreign owners.

BUB - BUBS AUSTRALIA - down 12 cents, or 12.6 per cent, at 83 cents

The baby food maker's half-year net loss widened to $3.9 million due to costs related to its recent NuLac Foods acquisition and capital raising.

HVN - HARVEY NORMAN - down 57 cents, or 12.5 per cent, at $4.01

The furniture and electronics retailer's half-year net profit slumped as franchisees' earnings fell and the group's dairy investments soured.

NBL - NONI B - up 12 cents, or 5.6 per cent, at $2.26

The women's fashion retailer more than quadrupled its half-year net profit to $11.8 million.

PLS - PILBARA MINERALS - up 9 cents, or 10.8 per cent, at 92 cents

South Korean steel giant POSCO has signed a long term offtake agreement with ASX-listed lithium miner Pilbara Minerals and agreed to invest in its upcoming project in WA.

REX - REGIONAL EXPRESS - up 6.5 cents, or 4 per cent, at $1.70

Growing passenger numbers and more charter flights helped Rex's first half profit soar more than 40 per cent to $9.1 million.

RFG - RETAIL FOOD GROUP - in a trading halt at $2.04

The release of the Donut King and Gloria Jean's owner's earnings report has been delayed.

RHC - RAMSAY HEALTH CARE - down $3.90, or 5.8 per cent, at $63.90

First-half net profit at Australia's largest private hospital operator slipped four per cent to $246.5 million, weighed down by provisions for a centralisation program being implemented at its French operations.

VAH - VIRGIN AUSTRALIA - down 1 cent, or 3.9 per cent, at 25 cents

Virgin Australia confirmed it will remain an ASX-listed company for now as the airline delivered its best half-year financial results in a decade.

Back To Top
feedback