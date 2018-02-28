News

Afghan President Ghani makes offer to Taliban for peace talks

Reuters
Reuters /

KABUL (Reuters) - Afghan President Ashraf Ghani offered recognition of the Taliban as a legitimate political group, as part of a proposed political process that could lead to peace talks aimed at ending more than 16 years of war.

At a meeting on Wednesday of nations involved in the so-called Kabul Process, aimed at building a platform for peace talks, Ghani proposed a ceasefire and a release of prisoners, saying he would be ready to accept a review of the constitution as part of a pact with the Taliban.

(Reporting by Hamid Shalizi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

