The Real Boss, Aileach give Ljung a double

Impressive Ipswich winner The Real Boss is headed to bigger things after giving apprentice Emma Ljung a winning start to a short but action-packed day.

Emma Ljung has claimed a riding double Ipswich, winning on The Real Boss and Aileach.

Ljung had only two rides at Ipswich on The Real Boss and Aileach and they won the first two races.

The Real Boss ($1.75) got Ljung off to a good start when he strolled home by nearly three lengths in the The-Year-Old Plate (800m).

It was The Real Boss's first run since winning in Toowoomba by seven lengths at his first start.

Trainer Tony Sears has a big opinion of The Real Boss who is now headed to city racing.

"The Real Boss can go to the Gold Coast metro race in a fortnight over 900m," Sears said.

"The owners are from West Australia and are tied up in the mining industry. I have had a lot of horses for them including the more-than-handy I Am The Boss."

"They name all their horses with the word Boss in it. I am glad they have another good horse."

However, Ljung's win on Aileach ($3.60) wasn't as easy after they beat Sassy Style ($11) in the Two-Year-Old (1000m).

It was the same quinella as Ipswich two weeks ago.

Jim Byrne, who rode Sassy Style, fired in a protest alleging interference shortly after the start at the 900m.

Stewards dismissed the protest after finding it was based on interference too far from the finish.

Rex Lipp trains Aileach for Grania McAlpine and Annabelle Raff who also raced the Queensland Oaks winner Tinto with him.

Both of Aileach's wins have been on heavy tracks but Lipp believes she will be just as good on top of the ground.