New Zealand v England 2nd ODI scores

Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, Feb 28, 2018 (AFP) - - Scoreboard after New Zealand's innings in the second one-day international against England in Mount Maunganui on Wednesday.

New Zealand

M. Guptill c Roy b Ali 50

C. Munro c Buttler b Woakes 1

M. Chapman c Willey b Woakes 1

R. Taylor run out 10

T. Latham c Curran b Ali 22

H. Nicholls c Roy b Stokes 1

C. de Grandhomme run out 38

M. Santner not out 63

T. Southee run out 6

L. Ferguson c Rashid b Stokes 19

T. Boult run out 2

Extras (lb5, w5) 10

Total (all out; 49.4 overs) 223

Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Munro), 2-9 (Chapman), 3-48 (Taylor), 4-79 (Guptill), 5-82 (Nicholls), 6-108 (Latham), 7-141 (de Grandhomme), 8-147 (Southee), 9-216 (Ferguson), 10-223 (Boult)

Bowling: Willey 5-0-16-0 (2w), Woakes 7.4-1-42-2, Rashid 10-0-32-0, Curran 9-0-53-0 (3w), Ali 10-0-33-2, Stokes 8-0-42-2

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Tom Curran

Umpires: Rod Tucker (AUS), Wayne Knights (NZL)

TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

