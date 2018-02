Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, Feb 28, 2018 (AFP) - - New Zealand were all out for 223 after being sent into bat in the second one-day international against England in Mount Maunganui Wednesday.

Mitchell Santner made his maiden half century with an unbeaten 63 off 52 balls and in-form opener Martin Guptill scored 50.

Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali took two wickets apiece as England bowled out the home team with two balls remaining.

New Zealand lead the five-match series 1-0.

ns/dh