Victory are in it together: Barbarouses

Kosta Barbarouses says Melbourne Victory's passion and performance against Adelaide United should destroy the suggestion the A-League heavyweights are a divided club.

A lack of results and a ticking clock on coach Kevin Muscat's contract had storm clouds brewing over the A-League heavyweights last week.

Victory's 3-0 win relieved the tension, taking the club to fourth on the table, and Muscat is expected to confirm a new deal soon.

The most revealing moment came after Leroy George scored the second goal, a lethal free kick from just outside the box.

The Dutchman took off in the direction of Muscat and the bench, banging the club crest.

Barbarouses says the celebration wasn't planned but showed their unity of purpose.

"Everyone backs Musky and believes what he's doing," he said.

"The performance we put in after travelling and playing in a tough match ... you don't do that unless you care about each other.

"We were over-running (Adelaide) and it showed more than anything we cared.

"The way Leroy banged the goal in and he took off celebrating, it got everyone else up.

"The game was a reaction. Everyone gave one. It was a positive one we needed."

Like teammate James Troisi earlier in the week, Barbarouses fired one at critics of the club who have suggested Victory's game plan needs renovation.

"I've left and come back again because I love the way we play here," he said.

"I'm wrapt that it's stayed very similar. It's proven that it works.

"Two grand finals in in the last three seasons is a great achievement ... we're yet to tell his year."

The Reds rout ended a month-long wait for a win, giving Victory an optimistic mindset heading into Friday night's derby.

The pressure is now on Melbourne City, who have lost their past two matches and will be just a point ahead of Muscat's team should they lose at AAMI Park.

The Melbourne derby doesn't have quite the animosity of the Sydney counterpart but the New Zealand international said "derbies never get stale or boring".

"I still get really pumped up for them and this year especially," he said.

"We've both won one each and a win for us will take us a point away from them ... that's motivation to get up for any game."