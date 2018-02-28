RugbyU: Blues' Kiri Kiri suspended for one week

Wellington, Feb 28, 2018 (AFP) - - Auckland Blues loose forward Antonio Kiri Kiri was suspended for one week by the Super Rugby judiciary Wednesday over two disciplinary breaches during his side's loss to Otago Highlanders.

Kiri Kiri was issued a yellow card for a high tackle on Lima Sopoaga during the match on Friday and also cited for potentially headbutting Aki Seiuli.

The judical committee found there was not enough evidence to find Kiri Kiri deliberately struck Seiuli but his behaviour still warranted a warning.

That activated a rule stating that any player who receives a warning and a yellow card in the same match is automatically suspended for one week.

The judiciary warned the player came close to receiving a red card for his behaviour and similar conduct would "give rise to further disciplinary consequences for Mr Kiri Kiri".

The Blues lost the match 41-34, with the Highlanders taking a decisive lead during the 10 minutes Kiri Kiri was in the sinbin.

He will miss the Blues match against Waikato Chiefs on Friday.

ns/mp/dh