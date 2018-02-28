Crows reappoint Walker as AFL captain

Adelaide have reappointed Taylor Walker as captain of the AFL club

Taylor Walker has played 153 AFL games for Adelaide since his debut in 2009.

Walker heads a leadership group which includes vice-captain Rory Sloane, Tom Lynch and Matt Crouch.

The Crows have reduced their player-voted leadership group to four members, two less than last year.

Goal sneak Eddie Betts, defender Daniel Talia and the now-retired Scott Thompson are exclusions from last year's group.

The 22-year-old Crouch, last year's club champion, is the only newcomer to a group headed by Walker, who will captain the Crows for a fourth consecutive season.

Adelaide coach Don Pyke says the quartet were recognised for their ability to drive standards and deliver consistent performances.

"Taylor, Rory and Tom set a great example last season and have taken it to a new level with their engagement and leadership this pre-season," Pyke said in a statement

"Matt is the youngest member of the group and his elevation reinforces the progress he has made in the past couple of years and allows us to build one of our younger leaders."