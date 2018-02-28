Nettoyer sets sights on Guy Walter Stakes

Nettoyer has bounced back from her latest mishap to resume her quest for black-type success.

The injury-plagued mare is set to take her place in Saturday's Group Two Guy Walter Stakes (1400m) after plans to run at Rosehill last weekend were stymied by an accident.

Nettoyer was a late scratching after slipping in her float and sustaining abrasions.

But the four-year-old will take on Group company for a second time after she opened this campaign with a seventh in the Breeders' Classic at Warwick Farm.

"For her to go forward she has to race because she missed a week," trainer Wendy Roche said.

Nettoyer, who returned to racing this month after suffering a fractured hip last June, galloped freely on Monday and Roche is happy to place her against more experienced mares.

She was delighted with Nettoyer's response after a long lay-off, considering her tough run in the Breeders' Classic.

"She was on a hiding to noting there. She had nine months off, first-up after one trial, 1200 metres, Warwick Farm, Group Two," Roche said.

"She lost a shoe at the 600 and another one at the 200. I thought it was an excellent run considering.

"They never let up and gave the backmarkers a chance to get home and she only got beat five lengths.

"This is a chance for her to step up, though coming back from an injury every day is a bonus. She's improved anyway, that's all you can ask," Roche said.