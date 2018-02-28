Reds blood more youth for Brumbies clash

Brad Thorn has called on more of his young guns to replace suspended Queensland Reds pair Scott Higginbotham and Lukhan Tui in their Super Rugby clash with the Brumbies.

Impact forwards Higginbotham and Tui were each slapped with three-week bans by the SANZAAR judiciary for dangerous conduct in last week's heavy loss to the Melbourne Rebels.

Fringe Wallabies lock Kane Douglas will replace Tui on Friday night and Higginbotham's absence has triggered a reshuffle in the back row, with Liam Wright named at openside flanker, Caleb Timu shifting to No.8 and Adam Korczyk to blindside.

Wright was taken on Australia's tour of Europe at the end of last year by Michael Cheika but the 45-19 defeat to the Rebels was his first taste of Super Rugby.

Two more potential debutants will be on the bench at Suncorp Stadium - lock Harry Hockings and flanker Angus Scott-Young, the son of former Wallaby Sam.

Both were members of Thorn's NRC-winning Queensland Country team last year.

"Bring them through," Thorn said.

"I've been working with these guys for two years now, four different little campaigns.

"They are young, but they're good kids. I don't think they'll let anyone down."

Thorn said Scott-Young showed occasional flashes of his father's aggression but didn't take after him in every way.

"He's an OP1 student studying medicine - he's nothing like his old man," he joked. "His dad used to go his way and he used to go pretty hard. He had the crazy eyes.

"Scotty is probably slightly different, but he's physical and a very able rugby player.

"I know his dad, he'd be really proud, as the whole family would be."

James Slipper, meanwhile, will captain the Reds for the next three weeks.

Slipper had been the team's full-time skipper from 2015-17 but has missed much of the past two seasons due to injury.

The Brumbies came from behind to beat the Sunwolves 32-25 last week in Tokyo. They are among the favourites to take out the Australian conference this season.

Friday's match is the first at home this season for Queensland.

"The Brumbies come very settled. Year after year, they've had a similar side," Thorn said.

"For us, the more work we do together, you're hoping they get more and more comfortable and feel for each other."

REDS:

Aidan Toua, Chris Feauai-Sautia, Samu Kerevi, Duncan Paia'aua, Eto Nabuli, Jono Lance, James Tuttle, Caleb Timu, Liam Wright, Adam Korczyk, Kane Douglas, Izack Rodda, Taniela Tupou, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, James Slipper (capt).

Res: Alex Mafi, JP Smith, Sef Fa'agase, Harry Hockings, Angus Scott-Young, Tate McDermott, Hamish Stewart, Filipo Daugunu.