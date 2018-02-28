Pilbara Minerals secures deal with POSCO

Lithium miner Pilbara Minerals has secured a tie-up with South Korean steel giant POSCO, which will take spodumene concentrate for the life of the miner's Pilgangoora Stage 2 project in WA.

POSCO will also invest $79.6 million in Pilbara Minerals at 97 cents a share, to contribute towards the development of the five million tonnes per annum Stage 2 project.

The ASX-listed miner has also agreed to take around a 30 per cent stake in a planned 30,000 tonnes a year chemical conversion plant in South Korea.