Afghan attacks are 'sign of desperation'

Australian Defence Chief Mark Binskin says Afghanistan attacks show the desperation of terrorists.

In January there was an attack on an army outpost, a suicide bomb killed more than 100 people in Kabul, gunmen targeted the Save the Children aid agency in Jalalabad and bombers laid siege to Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel.

The Taliban claimed two attacks while Afghanistan's arm of Islamic State claimed the others.

"These attacks are not a sign of strength - far from it - they are desperate actions of terrorists and insurgent groups," Chief of the Defence Force Mark Binskin said.

He said the militants were aiming to incite fear and use the attacks for propaganda value.