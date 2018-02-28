News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Woman charged over Sydney lawyer's murder (clone 39583869)
Woman charged over Bankstown shooting of lawyer Ho Ledinh

French declares Parramatta's title window open

Steve Zemek
AAP /

Parramatta fullback Bevan French says the Eels are ready to break the longest title drought in the NRL.

Ryan Giggs: I'll be more nervous as manager than I was as a player
0:40

Ryan Giggs: I'll be more nervous as manager than I was as a player
0720_news-Stripper
0:33

Women perform striptease in front of children and shocked bus passengers
Equities, dollar slip as Fed rate path jitters build
1:48

Equities, dollar slip as Fed rate path jitters build
Foot-tapping family hope to enter Guinness record
1:13

Foot-tapping family hope to enter Guinness record
0302_1800_nsw_nho
0:35

At least 55 killed during European storms
I ain’t afraid of no Pokemon: Ghostbusters goes AR
1:10

I ain’t afraid of no Pokemon: Ghostbusters goes AR
0227_1800_syd_tech
1:31

Parents send kids to tech-free bootcamp to get them off their phones
Technology is Redefining Independence
3:55

Technology is Redefining Independence
Social media and 5G in focus at Mobile World Congress
1:51

Social media and 5G in focus at Mobile World Congress
0226_1800_syd_jail
1:41

Inquest to determine if guards were distracted while inmate committed suicide
0225_1800_qld_roadrage
2:02

Tradie left for dead in horrifying road rage attack
Serving soldier trains Estonian rugby team
1:18

Serving soldier trains Estonian rugby team
 

Not since 1986 when Ray Price, Brett Kenny and Peter Sterling hoisted the premiership shield have the blue and golds celebrated on grand final day.

Of all sides still in existence, no club has gone longer without winning a premiership than the Eels.

But there's a feeling in Sydney's west that coach Brad Arthur has the club poised to snap their 32-year wait.

French is poised for a big year. Pic: Getty

Halves Mitchell Moses and Corey Norman have a first pre-season together under their belts, Clint Gutherson and French are set to fight it out for the fullback spot, in a mark of their depth, while the return of Jarryd Hayne promises to give them an X factor.

"Definitely," French said when asked if their premiership window is open.

"We're really confident; we went pretty close last year.

"Losing in the semi-finals, we know they didn't beat us, we beat ourselves.

"It wasn't up to our standards.

"Something we worked on over the pre-season is trying to be consistent and work on those little things we lacked in that game."

More than five months on and the Eels' exit to North Queensland in the second week of the finals still stings.

A week beforehand they pushed eventual premiers Melbourne all the way after leading at halftime - a performance which proved their credentials as one of the top teams in the competition.

One of the talking points from last weekend's trial win was the composure and maturity displayed by Moses and Norman.

At times last year they allowed games to slip from their grasp but Gutherson said they had come along in leaps and bounds.

"They're both very talented and the sooner they can click, they'll be the best for our footy team," Gutherson said.

"We started seeing it at the end of last year, they were starting to move a bit better and learn how to play with each other."

Back To Top