Baby food maker Bubs Australia's half-year net loss has widened to $3.9 million due to costs related to its recent NuLac Foods acquisition and capital raising.

Revenue in the six months to December 31 surged 87 per cent to $3.3 million on a significantly expanded domestic footprint, led by sales growth of infant formula.

The company said it will continue to progress its growth strategy in the second half of the year, with a particular focus on building sales in China.