Banks not highly profitable: Westpac CFO

AAP /

Westpac's chief financial officer has told the Productivity Commission that Australian banks are not highly profitable just because they make large profits.

Westpac CFO Peter King says the banks' large profits doesn't mean they're highly profitable.

Peter King has told the commission's inquiry into competition in the financial industry that the $31.5 billion of profit amassed by Australia's big four banks in their last full financial year were due to their size and efficiency, and that Westpac's return on equity has fallen more than 40 per cent in the past decade.

"We make large dollar profits, but that does not necessarily equate to being highly profitable," Mr King said.

