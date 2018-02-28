Adani campaigners paid for Shorten's trip

Environmental campaigners paid for Bill Shorten's trip to the Great Barrier Reef where he said he was prepared to revoke the Adani coal mine's licence if it didn't stack up.

The opposition leader updated his register of interests on Wednesday to reveal the Australian Conservation Foundation paid for his flight to the proposed mine site and a tour of the reef.

Businessman and anti-Adani campaigner Geoff Cousins told the ABC on Tuesday that Mr Shorten told him he would revoke the licence for the Adani coal mine if the environmental evidence didn't stack up.

"When we are in government, if the evidence is as compelling as we presently believe it to be regarding the approval of the Adani mine, we will revoke the licence, as allowed in the act. That's a clear policy," Mr Cousins quoted Mr Shorten as saying.

Mr Shorten's office confirmed he sought a meeting with the ACF and Mr Cousins to discuss the mine.

"It's no secret that Bill is deeply sceptical of the proposed Adani coal mine. He believes if it cannot stack up environmentally or commercially, it should not go ahead," his office said in a statement.

The register of interests shows the foundation paid for Mr Shorten to take a tour of the reef on January 23, and a charter flight from Cairns to Carmichael River and Doongmabulla Springs the next day.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said the Labor leader was telling job-hungry miners one thing and "greenies" another.

"He goes to see Geoff Cousins, who is a big greenie, a big environmentalist, and he says to Cousins privately, when no coalminers are listening, when no voters in north Queensland are listening, he says, 'Don't you worry, Geoff, when I'm prime minister, I'll cancel its licence'," Mr Turnbull said.