MP slams 'wacky' migrant surveillance idea

Former intelligence analyst turned MP Andrew Wilkie has ridiculed a "wacky" new government plan to use spies to covertly vet potential migrants.

The federal government is considering bringing in laws allowing the Home Affairs department to gather intelligence on migrants before they come to Australia.

"That proposition is that we will conduct intelligence-gathering operations in other countries against people who have not been suspected of any wrongdoing, simply because they might want to come to Australia," Mr Wilkie said on Wednesday.

"That sounds a bit wacky to me."

Home Affairs boss Michael Pezzullo has told The Daily Telegraph the assessment procedure would scrutinise people's behaviour to ensure they were honestly answering questions when applying for citizenship.

The vetting system would have three assessment points - in the potential migrant's home country, once they arrive in Australia and upon applying for citizenship.

"Prior to you even getting citizenship, before you even migrate, the government is looking at how do you make an assessment using intelligence, using all sources of information," Mr Pezzullo said.

The monitoring regime would be used to check whether potential migrants were likely to obey Australian laws and values.

Mr Wilkie was pressed on whether it was appropriate for a public servant to be speculating about potential government policy.

"Of course it's completely improper for a public servant to be floating such an idea," the independent Tasmanian MP said.

Labor has accused the government of dog-whistle politics, saying the policy would not hold up either domestically or internationally.