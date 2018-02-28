News

Revealed: The full list of cars being recalled over exploding airbags
England win toss and bowl in second New Zealand ODI

AFP /

Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, Feb 28, 2018 (AFP) - - England won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second one-day international against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui on Wednesday.

"It looks a good wicket, maybe a little bit soft, but we enjoy chasing as a team," captain Eoin Morgan said ahead of the day-night fixture.

"It's worked for us in the past so hopefully it'll work again."

England stayed with the same line-up that narrowly lost the first match by three wickets in Hamilton on Sunday.

Paceman Tim Southee was named New Zealand captain after regular skipper Kane Williamson was sidelined with a strained hamstring.

Hong Kong-born Mark Chapman replaces Williamson in the batting line-up, while speedster Lockie Ferguson comes in for spinner Ish Sodhi with the ball.

New Zealand have won nine straight one-dayers and a 10th would set a new record for the Black Caps.



New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Mark Chapman, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (capt), Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Tom Curran

Umpires: Rod Tucker (AUS), Wayne Knights (NZL)

TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

ns/dh

