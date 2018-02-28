Back-to-back titles Storm's NRL challenge

What does an NRL club that's won everything on offer aim for next?

Melbourne have added three major trophies to their cabinet in the past six months.

For Melbourne, the dominant club of the 21st century, it's simply more of the same and they have the blueprint to achieve it.

The reigning premiers have a bulging trophy cabinet - adding the World Club Challenge crown with their recent win over Super League champions Leeds to the J. J. Giltinan Shield and Provan-Summons Trophy they won last year.

But there is one feat the Storm haven't achieved in an era that's yielded seven grand final appearances for four wins and six minor premierships - of which two titles and three 1st place finishes were stripped for salary cap rorting - during Craig Bellamy's 15-year reign.

That's back-to-back titles.

The last team to successfully defend their title in the unified competition was Wayne Bennett's Brisbane in 1993.

Bellamy is keen to dismiss any talk of domination as the Storm enter their first season without superstar halfback Cooper Cronk since 2004.

"I'm sure it's something everyone wants but we're a long way from that," Bellamy said.

"We've got a tough year ahead of us and you need a few things to go your way and to do a lot of things right yourself and that's what we're focusing on.

"We've got a really young squad this year, so we'll see how we'll go."

All eyes will be on 20-year-old Brodie Croft, who replaces Cronk at halfback, and the signs were good as he starred in the World Club Challenge win.

Bellamy admits Croft's halves partnership with 23-year-old Cameron Munster will be crucial.

"It is, but it's crucial that everyone gets their job done the best they can wherever they play," he said.

"We just need Brodie to be the best Brodie Croft can be, not another Cooper Cronk, because everyone's got different strengths and there's a heap of difference in experience in those guys.

"We're trying not to focus on what we haven't got but what we have got."

While the Storm have injected some youth into their team, they've ensured they retain vast experience with Ryan Hoffman returning to the fold and ex-Bulldogs prop Sam Kasiano joining the club.

They were brought in to cover the departures of Tohu Harris (Warriors) and Jordan McLean (Cowboys).

While Cronk's departure broke up the 'Big Three', who earned so much credit for the Storm's success, skipper Cameron Smith and fullback Billy Slater are both off-contract at the end of 2018, as is Bellamy.

Undecided on his future, the coach said he isn't thinking about the end of an era just yet.

"We're focused on Billy being here for this year and he might be here for another year and Cameron as well so we're not thinking about that."

STORM

Ladder finishes over the past three seasons: 2017 - 1st (premiers), 2016 - 2nd (losing grand finallists), 2015 - 4th (preliminary finals)

Coach: Craig Bellamy

Captain: Cameron Smith

Gains: Sam Kasiano (Canterbury), Ryan Hoffman (Warriors), Patrick Kaufusi (North Queensland), Sandor Earl (no club)

Losses: Cooper Cronk (Sydney Roosters), Tohu Harris (Warriors), Jordan McLean (North Queensland), Slade Griffin (Newcastle), Mark Nicholls (South Sydney), Robbie Rochow (Wests Tigers), Jeremy Hawkins, Nate Myles (retired), Vincent Leuluai (South Sydney)

Best team: 1. Billy Slater, 2. Suliasi Vunivalu, 3. Will Chambers, 4. Curtis Scott, 5. Josh Addo-Carr, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Brodie Croft, 8. Jesse Bromwich, 9. Cameron Smith, 10. Tim Glasby, 11. Felise Kaufusi, 12. Ryan Hoffman, 13. Dale Finucane. Bench: 14. Brandon Smith, 15. Nelson Asofa-Solomona, 16. Kenny Bromwich, 17. Sam Kasiano

Predicted finish: 2nd

Betting: $6.00