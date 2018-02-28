Dry autumn predicted for much of Australia

A warmer, dryer autumn is forecast for most of Australia after a summer of contrasts, the Bureau of Meteorology says.

Large parts of central and southeastern Australia are likely to have a drier than average autumn, according to the agency's March to May climate outlook released on Wednesday.

Overnight temperatures are likely to be warmer than average for the country's northeast, central and south.

While much of Australia experienced an exceptionally warm and dry summer, parts of Western Australia's north received record-breaking rainfall.