Facts and figures for Tasmanian election

TASMANIA'S STATE ELECTION IN NUMBERS
--
* More than 380,000 Tasmanians enrolled to vote
* 109 candidates standing
* 5 electorates
* 5 elected from each electorate form a 25-seat lower house
* Most populated electorate: Franklin (79,290)
* Least populated electorate: Braddon (73,601)
* Biggest electorate: Lyons (33,212 square kms)
* Smallest electorate: Denison (290 square kms)
* $31.80 fine for not voting
* 268 polling booths
* About, 1200 people temporarily employed by the Electoral Commission of Tasmania for the election.
--
Source: The Tasmanian Electoral Commission