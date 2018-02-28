News

Facts and figures for Tasmanian election

AAP /

TASMANIA'S STATE ELECTION IN NUMBERS

--

* More than 380,000 Tasmanians enrolled to vote

* 109 candidates standing

* 5 electorates

* 5 elected from each electorate form a 25-seat lower house

* Most populated electorate: Franklin (79,290)

* Least populated electorate: Braddon (73,601)

* Biggest electorate: Lyons (33,212 square kms)

* Smallest electorate: Denison (290 square kms)

* $31.80 fine for not voting

* 268 polling booths

* About, 1200 people temporarily employed by the Electoral Commission of Tasmania for the election.

--

Source: The Tasmanian Electoral Commission

