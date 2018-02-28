Labor backing 'big stick' finance fines

Federal Labor is backing "big stick" penalties to keep financial services firms in line.

Two new criminal offences would be created to allow the Australian Securities and Investment Commission to go after those in the financial sector seeking to make gains from manipulating financial benchmarks.

Opposition MP Terri Butler says proposed fines - the greater of $945,000 or three times the benefit gained for individuals, or $9.45 million, three times the benefit or 10 per cent of company turnover for body corporates - are the meaningful penalties Australia needs.

"We do need there to be a big stick in the wings so there is incentive for industry participants to conduct themselves according to the law," Ms Butler said.

"The manipulation of financial benchmarks has real life consequences for people."

Benchmarks are used to determine the pay-out or value of financial products or contracts, and to measure investment fund performance.

Assistant minister to the treasurer Michael Sukkar said the benchmarks have proven to be a weak spot in international financial regulation and as a result around $25 billion had been paid in penalties for market misconduct globally as of August 2017.

"We're seeing this play out in Australia as well," Mr Sukkar said.

"ASIC has commenced formal court proceedings against all four major banks for alleged market manipulation and unconscionable conduct in relation to the bank bill swap rate, Australia's most important interest rate benchmark."

The legislation, which passed the lower house on Wednesday, would make it an offence to do or not do something with the intention of influencing benchmarks, and make or share false or misleading statements that could affect a benchmark.