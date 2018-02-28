Rex HY profit soars nearly 47pct to $9.1m

Growing passenger numbers have helped Regional Express Group's first half profit soar by more than 40 per cent to $9.1 million.

Regional Express Airlines (rex) has lifted half-year net profit by 46.8 per cent to $9.1 million.

Australia's largest independent regional airline's net profit for the six months to December 31 is 46.8 per cent higher than the previous corresponding period, while revenue has grown 4.6 per cent to $151 million.

Rex chairman Lim Kim says passenger numbers are expected to continue growing in coming months and full-year net profit is forecast to be 20 per cent better than the previous year's result.