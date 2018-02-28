News

Govt told to consider sport tax incentives

AAP

The Turnbull government is being urged to consider tax incentives to encourage more Australians into sport.

Private health insurance rebates, Medicare levy rebates and tax deductions for items such as uniforms, event entry fees and gym memberships have been raised as part of consultations on a National Sport Plan, a report released on Wednesday shows.

The government, which will release the final plan later this year, is also being asked to consider taxing gambling, alcohol and fast-food to fund more Australian sport.

