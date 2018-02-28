Cash makes extraordinary threat at hearing

Cabinet minister Michaelia Cash has threatened to make public "rumours" involving female staffers in Bill Shorten's office during an "unacceptable" outburst at a parliamentary hearing.

The extraordinary threat was made after Labor frontbencher Doug Cameron asked Senator Cash if her newly appointed chief-of-staff, who is yet to start work, was formerly employed in another "Liberal office".

"If you want to start discussing staff matters be very, very careful because I'm happy to sit here and name every young woman in Mr Shorten's office over which rumours in this place abound," Senator Cash told the Senate hearing under parliamentary privilege on Wednesday.

"Do you want to start naming them? Do you want [me] to start naming them for Mr Shorten to deny any of the rumours that have been circulating in this building now for many, many years?"

Senator Cash angrily brushed off more questions about arrangements in her office, citing conventions about discussing staff.

This was a "dangerous path", she said, although she was willing to go down it.

Senator Cameron accused Senator Cash of attacking young female staff in a completely unacceptable "outburst".

"I just want to pursue questions which are legitimate questions of the Senate without you having another meltdown and attacking young women in the Leader of the Opposition's office," he said.

Senator Cameron had earlier told Senator Cash to settle down.

"Take what the young people call a 'chill pill' and you might be OK," he said.

Labor has been pursuing Senator Cash over raids at Australian Workers Union offices in October last year.

Details of the police raids were leaked to media by one of her advisers, who later quit.

Mr Shorten's office has been contacted for comment.